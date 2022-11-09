Jackson was held out of practice Wednesday with a knee injury.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returned to a limited practice after missing a 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Jackson was the lead back in that one but finished with only 24 yards on 13 touches in an ugly outing for the Indianapolis offense in what turned out to be Frank Reich's final game as head coach. It's possible Jackson gets another start Sunday in Las Vegas, but only if he makes progress later in the week while Taylor heads the other direction.
