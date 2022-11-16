Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Jackson missed the 25-20 win over Vegas on Sunday, while Jonathan Taylor returned from an ankle injury to play 94 percent of snaps and take 22 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown. Taylor will lead the backfield again this Sunday against Philadelphia, with Zack Moss and Jordan Wilkins providing depth if Jackson isn't ready.
