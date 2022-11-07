Jackson rushed the ball 11 times for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots. He added two receptions on three targets for 13 yards.

Jackson served as the Colts' primary running back with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Zack Moss (coach's decision) both inactive. Despite dominating touches out of the backfield, he managed very little production as the team's offense was stalled for the entire game. It's unclear how long Taylor may be sidelined, but even if he misses a Week 10 matchup against the Raiders, it's difficult to trust Jackson to produce given the poor state of the Colts' offense.