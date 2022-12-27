Jackson had zero carries but caught all three targets for nine yards during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on IR, Jackson was expected to see an increased workload. However, his first reception went for nine-yard loss in the first quarter, and he didn't touch the ball again until the Colts' final offensive possession. He tied Jordan Wilkins with just eight offensive snaps, as Zack Moss (36) dominated the backfield work. The entire offense struggled Monday night, but it was disappointing to see Jackson completely uninvolved until the final minutes. Even if he sees more snaps in Week 17, Jackson figures to be a risky play against the Giants' stout run defense.