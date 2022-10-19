Jackson (quadriceps) practiced Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

While the extent of the running backs' participation is not yet officially known, Boyd relays that Jackson, along with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion), participated Wednesday in their normal practice gear. With Taylor and Hines out, Jackson has been stellar over the last two contests, totaling 39 touches for 222 yards and one score, but he picked up a quad issue late in the team's Week 6 win over Jacksonville. While it's encouraging to see Jackson back at practice following the injury, it looks like his run as the Colts' top running back is nearing an end as Taylor and Hines both appear on track to return in Week 7. However, fantasy managers should still monitor Indianapolis' RB room throughout the week to confirm that is the case.