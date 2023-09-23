Jackson was released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Trey Sermon will be activated from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Jackson drew the start in a Week 1 loss against the Jaguars. He turned in a disastrous showing in the featured role, carrying 13 times for 14 yards and reeling in five of six targets for just 14 yards while also losing two fumbles. He didn't play a snap on offense in Week 2 with the return of Zack Moss from a broken arm. It's not clear if the Colts will try to sign Jackson to the practice squad. Jake Funk looks like the primary backup to Zack Moss this week as a result.