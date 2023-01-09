Jackson signed his exclusive rights deal with the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.
Jackson will return to the Colts on the league minimum salary in 2023. The 23-year-old running back rushed 68 times for 236 yards and one touchdown while catching 30 of 34 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown in 2022. Jackson will likely be limited to a depth role in 2023 unless injuries deplete the Colts' backfield depth again.
