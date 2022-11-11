Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) having practiced fully Thursday, the Colts are in line to have their top back available this weekend, though with Jackson out, the team's Week 10 backup options are newcomer Zack Moss as well as current practice squad members Jordan Wilkins and Jake Funk.
