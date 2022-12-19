Jackson and Zack Moss are expected to serve as the Colts' primary options out of the backfield for the final three games of the season with Jonathan Taylor considered unlikely to suit up again during the 2022 campaign after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings, Matt Adams and Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis report.

With Taylor playing just two snaps Saturday before exiting the contest with what will likely end up being a season-ending injury, the Colts were able to find plenty of work for both Jackson and Moss while they held a double-digit lead for more than three-quarters of the game before the Vikings completed an improbable comeback. Moss (24 carries for 81 yards) ended up leading the way for the Indianapolis backfield, but Jackson (13 carries for 55 yards, one-yard touchdown reception) was more efficient with his opportunities. The Colts aren't likely to have the luxury of handing 37 carries to the two backs in each of their final three games, so both Moss and Jackson could see their respective touch counts take a hit beginning with next Monday's game against the Chargers in Week 16. Even so, the absence of Taylor still puts both backs on the fantasy radar moving forward, despite the uncertainty of how the workload may be divided. Jackson, who had a 10-reception game back in Week 6 against the Jaguars when Taylor was sidelined, likely offers more upside in the pass-catching department of the two backs, though Moss isn't a total zero in that area.