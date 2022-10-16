Jackson is expected to benefit from an expanded workload for the second game in a row with fellow backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) having both been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, The Associated Press reports. "What we're looking for is consistency in performance. We think Deon can provide that if needed," head coach Frank Reich said Friday, before Taylor and Hines were downgraded to out Saturday. "We feel like Deon took a major step [Week 5 against Denver]. I don't think he surprised us."

When Taylor sat out against Denver and when Hines exited after playing just three snaps, Jackson stepped up to take on the largest workload of his career. He played 44 snaps (60 percent) on offense in the 12-9 overtime win, carrying 13 times for 62 yards while adding four receptions for 29 yards on four targets. Meanwhile, Phillip Lindsay played 36 percent of the snaps in that game and totaled 54 yards from scrimmage on his 14 touches (11 carries, three receptions), and the Colts have elevated Lindsay from the practice squad once again with both Taylor and Hines sitting out. As such, Jackson and Lindsay could again form a timeshare out of the backfield that could make it difficult to depend on either to assume the overwhelming majority of the touches.