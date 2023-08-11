Jackson (quad) did not practice Thursday does not expect to play in Saturday's preseason game at Buffalo, the team's official web site reports.

With top running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the PUP list and Zack Moss out with a broken arm, the Colts signed Jason Huntley on Wednesday to add depth to the running back room. If Jackson is able to quickly move past his injury, he could have a significant role with the Colts if Taylor remains sidelined for the start of the regular season. However, the Colts may add a veteran instead of giving Jackson a look in a leading role in that scenario.