Jackson rushed 13 times for 62 yards and brought in all four targets for 29 yards in the Colts' 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Jackson stepped up with a team-high rushing yardage tally in the absence of Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and also put in impressive work as a receiver. The undrafted second-year back was also the beneficiary of extra opportunity due to Nyheim Hines' early exit from the game with a concussion, and he outproduced veteran backfield mate Phillip Lindsay by 22 rushing yards on only two additional carries. If Taylor is unable to suit up for a Week 6 home divisional rematch with the Jaguars a week from Sunday, Jackson looks like the likeliest candidate to take on the lead early-down role in that contest.