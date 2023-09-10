Jackson carried the ball 13 times for only 14 yards and caught five of six targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jaguars. He also lost two fumbles.

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the PUP list to begin the season and Zack Moss (forearm) not yet 100 percent, Jackson got the start in the backfield for the Colts but had little success on the ground, with his longest carry going for only seven yards. His work as a receiver salvaged his fantasy day in PPR formats, but it was still a disappointing effort for the third-year back. Evan Hull (knee) suffered a knee injury Sunday, which could remove even more competition for snaps if it proves to be serious, but Jackson gave himself little job security with this lackluster performance. If he does maintain a significant role in Week 2, Jackson gets a juicy matchup against a Texans run defense that was the worst in the league in 2022 and which just gave up three rushing touchdowns to Ravens running backs in Houston's opener.