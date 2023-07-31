Jackson is in line for an expanded role, as Stephen Holder of ESPN reports that Zack Moss is slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks after breaking his arm in Monday's practice.

Moss had been working with the starting offense with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) away from the team after recently requesting a trade. While Moss recovers, Jackson and rookie fifth-round pick Evan Hull are projected to lead the Colts backfield. Jackson got double-digit touches in five games last season, and he averaged 82.8 yards from scrimmage in those games.