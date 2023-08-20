Jackson had three carries for eight yards and had two receptions for 15 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason win over Chicago.

Jackson got the start at running back, but the Colts rested every starter on offense. Jackson wasn't as impressive as the first preseason game (six carries for 35 yards) but that may have been a byproduct of working with the second-team offensive line. With top running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the PUP list and Zack Moss out with a broken arm, Jackson could enter the regular season as the top running back. However, the Colts could sign a veteran late in camp if Taylor remains out.