Nnadi and the Colts agreed on a contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nnadi will head to Indianapolis after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Chiefs, though he did spend last offseason as a member of the Jets before being traded back to Kansas City prior to the 2025 campaign. The defensive lineman registered 16 total tackles (10 solo) over 15 regular-season contests with the Chiefs this past year, and he'll provide the Colts with another veteran presence on the interior defensive line in 2026.