General manager Chris Ballard suggested Funchess (collarbone) could re-sign with the Colts, Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan reports.

Funchess was unable to make good on his one-year, $10 million contract, missing the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone Week 1. He should be healthy before the start of the new league year in mid-March, and it sounds like the Colts would consider re-signing him at a lower price.

