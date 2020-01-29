General manager Chris Ballard suggested Funchess (collarbone) could re-sign with the Colts during the offseason, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Funchess was unable to make good on his one-year, $10 million contract, missing the Colts' final 15 games after suffering a broken collarbone Week 1 and requiring surgery. He should be healthy before the start of the new league year in mid-March, and it sounds like the Colts would consider re-signing him at a lower price.