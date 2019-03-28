Colts' Devin Funchess: Endorsed by head coach

Head coach Frank Reich said at this week's owner's meetings that he pushed for the Colts to sign Funchess this offseason, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports. "I'm so excited about Devin. I mean, when I watch his tape, what I see is a big man who is really athletic. I like to talk about having route-running skill; this combination of having good feet, good instincts and good body control, and then what sometimes we refer to as body quickness ... t helps you separate at the top of routes, it helps you get off versus press coverage. And Devin has all of that," Reich explained.

Funchess came to Indianapolis on a one-year, $10 million contract this offseason after a year in which he finished as Pro Football Focus' 73rd-ranked receiver. However, the 6-foot-4 receiver's grade was in part dragged down by his poor performance on deep routes, which is something he may not be asked to do often on a Colts team that has one of the best lid-lifters in the league in T.Y. Hilton. With that said, his best work comes when he's used as more of a possession receiver and goal-line target, and he'll have to compete with for end-zone looks within an offense that loves to use its tight ends. It's also possible that Indianapolis uses an early-round draft pick on a receiver this spring to join a receiving corps that otherwise includes Hilton, Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron.