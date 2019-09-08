Funchess left Sunday's matchup against the Chargers due to a shoulder injury and will not return, Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar reports.

Funchess hurt himself going up for a jump ball in the end zone. He caught three of five targets for 32 yards prior to exiting. The physical wideout will hope to return in time for the Colts' Week 2 tilt with Tennessee.

