Funchess (back) practiced fully Thursday.

Funchess logged a limited session Wednesday, but his return to a full workload Thursday puts the wideout on track to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. Listed as a starter opposite T.Y. Hilton, Funchess is in line to see his share of Week 1 snaps, but the retirement of Andrew Luck and the Colts' switch at quarterback to Jacoby Brissett presumbaly represents a hit to the the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder's fantasy upside.

