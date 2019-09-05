Colts' Devin Funchess: Good to go
Funchess (back) practiced fully Thursday.
Funchess logged a limited session Wednesday, but his return to a full workload Thursday puts the wideout on track to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. Listed as a starter opposite T.Y. Hilton, Funchess is in line to see his share of Week 1 snaps, but the retirement of Andrew Luck and the Colts' switch at quarterback to Jacoby Brissett presumbaly represents a hit to the the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder's fantasy upside.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
More drama: Brown facing suspension
Antonio Brown's offseason of drama is threatening to spill into the regular season, as numerous...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...