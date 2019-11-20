As Thursday's game against the Texans approaches, Funchess (collarbone) has yet to be activated off IR, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Per Bowen, it appears as though the wideout has not yet logged a practice in a full-contact jersey since breaking his collarbone in Week 1. With that, it appears as though the soonest we'll see Funchess suit up for a game is Dec. 1, when the Colts face the Titans in Week 13.