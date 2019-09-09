Head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Funchess (shoulder) had a procedure for his broken collarbone and will be placed on injured reserve, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Chappell also reported that Reich doesn't believe the injury will end Funchess' season. The 25-year-old sustained the injury going up for a jump ball in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Chargers. Deon Cain and Parris Campbell are likely candidates to see more work while Funchess is sidelined.