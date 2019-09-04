Funchess (back) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Funchess is listed as a starter on the Colts' posted depth chart, and he should see his share of snaps out of the gate, assuming his back issue isn't a major concern. That said, some of the optimism regarding the wideout's potential to engineer a bounce back campaign has been dampened by Andrew Luck's retirement and Indy's resulting switch at QB to Jacoby Brissett.

