Colts' Devin Funchess: Making good impression

Coach Frank Reich said he was pleased with what he saw from Funchess during the offseason program, while Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan believes the wide receiver was inconsistent during the handful or practices open to the media.

Benched by Carolina down the stretch last season, Funchess bounced back strong with a one-year, $10 million contract from Indianapolis at the very beginning of free agency. Reich said he urged his front office to sign Funchess, noting that the 25-year-old shows impressive quickness and route-running skill for a wideout his size. Reich doubled down on the positive evaluation last week, specifically pointing to Funchess' quick grasp of the offensive scheme, and then rehashing the compliments about his route running, size and body control. Some of the inconsistency during spring practices might be attributed to quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who filled in with the starting offense while Andrew Luck recovered from a calf injury. There hasn't been any hint of Funchess needing to compete for the No. 2 receiver job, but there's no guarantee the role comes with a high volume of targets, as the Colts also want to find regular touches for multiple running backs and tight ends.