Funchess (collarbone) may not resume practicing until Week 9, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Funchess is expected to be activated from IR at some point in the season. While currently eligible, it does not appear the 2015 second-round pick is ready to resume practicing quite yet. When Funchess does retake the practice field a 21-day window will commence, during which the Colts must decide whether to activate the big-bodied wideout to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR.

