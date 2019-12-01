The Colts don't plan to activate Funchess (collarbone) from injured reserve prior to the Dec. 4 deadline to do so, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Funchess has been sidelined since fracturing his collarbone in the season opener, but the Colts cleared him to resume practicing Nov. 13 with the expectation that he would eventually rejoin the 53-man roster. As Rapoport notes, Funchess' collarbone hasn't quite healed as Indianapolis anticipated, with the plate the wideout had inserted into his shoulder apparently not remedying the situation. With Funchess now in line to miss the rest of the season, the Colts will continue to rely on Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell (hand) to fill out their receiver ranks when top option T.Y. Hilton (calf) is healthy again.