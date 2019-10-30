Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Funchess (shoulder) "probably" won't practice Week 9, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Funchess was eligible to resume practicing as soon as Week 8, but it appears he still needs more time to get physically ready. Whenever Funchess does resume practicing, the Colts will have a 21-day window to evaluate him for a return to the roster. Once he's deemed healthy enough to play, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout could provide the Colts offense with a valuable complement to top target T.Y. Hilton.

