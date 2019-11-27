Play

Funchess (collarbone) won't play Sunday against the Titans, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The report adds that the Colts have until next Wednesday to activate Funchess or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. With that in mind, it sounds as though coach Frank Reich is hopeful that Funchess could be ready to go next week, per George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Parris Campbell (hand) is closer to a return to action and could play this weekend.

