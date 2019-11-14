Though Funchess has returned to practice, he won't be cleared to play until it's been determined that his collarbone has fully healed, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

With that in mind, Chappell suggests that it seems unlikely at this point that the wideout will be cleared for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. That said, as long as Funchess continues to progress without any setbacks, his return to game action is, at least, on the horizon. Upon his return, Funchess should assume a key role in the Colts' receiving corps, which is thin right now, given that T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) are dealing with injuries of their own.