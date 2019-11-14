Colts' Devin Funchess: Not yet cleared
Though Funchess has returned to practice, he won't be cleared to play until it's been determined that his collarbone has fully healed, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
With that in mind, Chappell suggests that it seems unlikely at this point that the wideout will be cleared for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. That said, as long as Funchess continues to progress without any setbacks, his return to game action is, at least, on the horizon. Upon his return, Funchess should assume a key role in the Colts' receiving corps, which is thin right now, given that T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) are dealing with injuries of their own.
More News
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Sports non-contact jersey•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Set to return to practice•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Should practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Sidelined another week•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Not expected to practice this week•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: May not practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trust your studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...