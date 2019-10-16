The Colts are expected to activate Funchess (collarbone) from injured reserve later in the season, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Funchess is eligible to resume practicing Week 8, and he could return to game action for the Colts as soon as Week 11 versus Jacksonville. The 25-year-old suffered a broken collarbone during Indianapolis' season-opener against the Chargers, for which he underwent surgery. If the big-bodied Funchess is indeed able to return down the stretch of the season, he'll provide a boost to Indianapolis' receiving corps behind No. 1 option T.Y. Hilton.