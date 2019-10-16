Colts' Devin Funchess: Return from IR in the cards
The Colts are expected to activate Funchess (collarbone) from injured reserve later in the season, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Funchess is eligible to resume practicing Week 8, and he could return to game action for the Colts as soon as Week 11 versus Jacksonville. The 25-year-old suffered a broken collarbone during Indianapolis' season-opener against the Chargers, for which he underwent surgery. If the big-bodied Funchess is indeed able to return down the stretch of the season, he'll provide a boost to Indianapolis' receiving corps behind No. 1 option T.Y. Hilton.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.