Colts' Devin Funchess: Set to return to practice
Funchess (collarbone) will return to practice Wednesday.
Funchess landed on IR after suffering a clavicle injury during Week 1 action, but he'll be back at practice Wednesday, with the Colts now having a 21-day window to decide if/when to move the wideout to their active roster. Assuming no setbacks, Funchess would provide a big boost to an Indy receiving corps that could use some depth, with Parris Campbell currently out with a hand injury and T.Y. Hilton dealing with a calf issue.
