Colts' Devin Funchess: Should practice Wednesday
Funchess (collarbone) is expected to return to practice Week 11, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Assuming Funchess returns to the practice field, he'll be one of the Colts' two players designated to return from injured reserve. He's eligible to play Sunday against the Jaguars, although it's unsettled whether he'll be ready for game action yet. The Colts could use the support at wideout since T.Y. Hilton (calf) is slated to miss another game and Parris Campbell (hand) will be out even longer. Funchess posted 44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns with the Panthers last year, and he could be in line for a lead role as long as Hilton is out.
