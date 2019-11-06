Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Funchess (shoulder) will "probably not" practice Week 10, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Funchess is still a candidate to return from IR at some point in the season, but a timetable for his return to practice remains undisclosed. The 25-year-old was eligible to resume practicing as early as Week 8, but he's still not yet physically ready to go. With T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) both in danger of missing significant time, Funchess' presence down the stretch would be a notable boost for Indianapolis' receiving corps. He's recovering from a broken collarbone suffered Week 1.