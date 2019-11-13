Colts' Devin Funchess: Sports non-contact jersey
Funchess (collarbone) wore a red non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Funchess participated in practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a clavicle injury Week 1, meaning the Colts now have a 21-day window to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. Coach Frank Reich said that Funchess still "has to get certain things done and scans done to make sure he's fully cleared and ready to go," and it's assured that the big-bodied wideout first would need to resume participating in contact drills to have any chance at suiting up Sunday versus Jacksonville. Nonetheless, Wednesday's practice represents a notable step in the right direction. With T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) both nursing injuries, Funchess' presence would provide a much-needed boost for Indianapolis' receiving corps.
More News
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Set to return to practice•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Should practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Sidelined another week•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Not expected to practice this week•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: May not practice this week•
-
Colts' Devin Funchess: Return from IR in the cards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Only two must-start quarterbacks are on bye in Week 11, but given the way this season has gone,...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...