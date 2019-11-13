Play

Funchess (collarbone) wore a red non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Funchess participated in practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a clavicle injury Week 1, meaning the Colts now have a 21-day window to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. Coach Frank Reich said that Funchess still "has to get certain things done and scans done to make sure he's fully cleared and ready to go," and it's assured that the big-bodied wideout first would need to resume participating in contact drills to have any chance at suiting up Sunday versus Jacksonville. Nonetheless, Wednesday's practice represents a notable step in the right direction. With T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) both nursing injuries, Funchess' presence would provide a much-needed boost for Indianapolis' receiving corps.

