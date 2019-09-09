Funchess suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Funchess hurt himself going up for a jump ball in the end zone. He caught three of five targets for 32 yards prior to exiting. Deon Cain and Parris Campbell could have a larger role in the offense while Funchess is out.

