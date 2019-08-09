Colts' Devin Funchess: Two receptions in preseason opener
Funchess had two receptions for 21 yards on three targets in his Indianapolis debut in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo.
Funchess has had a strong camp by all accounts and should begin the season as the No. 2 receiver. However, the continued absence of Andrew Luck from training camp practices due to a calf injury is a worry because the duo may not get much of chance to build a rapport before the regular season beings.
