Colts' Devin Funchess: Won't play against Jacksonville
Funchess (collarbone) will not play Sunday against Jacksonville, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Head coach Frank Reich said his collarbone still needs time to heal before he's allowed to play. He's returned to practice while wearing a non-contact jersey, but hasn't been activated from IR. It sounds like he's ready to play but just needs medical clearance. However, it's not clear if his bone will have mended enough to be ready next week either. Upon his return, Funchess should assume a key role in the Colts' receiving corps, which is thin right now, given that T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) are dealing with injuries of their own.
