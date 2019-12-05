Play

Funchess (collarbone) won't be activated from injured reserve this season, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Funchess broke his collarbone near the end of a season-opening loss to the Chargers, which forced him to injured reserve. The Colts opened his 21-day window to return to the 53-man roster on Nov. 13, but despite getting some on-field reps the last three weeks, he'll miss the rest of the campaign, as the plate inserted to stabilize his collarbone didn't pan out, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Funchess is one of four Indy wideouts on IR, as Chester Rogers (knee), Daurice Fountain (ankle) and Steve Ishmael (knee) also are on the list.

