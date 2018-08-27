Bond (concussion) appeared in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Bond had been in concussion protocol for nearly three weeks, but he was cleared just in time for Saturday's preseason contest. Bond appeared in 28 offensive snaps for the Colts in the contest, and he should be set to return to practice in a full capacity this week.

