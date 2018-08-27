Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Cleared to play
Bond (concussion) appeared in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.
Bond had been in concussion protocol for nearly three weeks, but he was cleared just in time for Saturday's preseason contest. Bond appeared in 28 offensive snaps for the Colts in the contest, and he should be set to return to practice in a full capacity this week.
More News
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Returns to practice•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Could be cleared soon•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: In concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Taking part in training camp•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Unlikely to begin training camp on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...