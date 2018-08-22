Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Could be cleared soon
Bond (concussion) remains in protocol, but is expected to be cleared soon, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Bond suffered the head injury early in camp and has been sidelined since. He is expected to back up Ryan Kelly at center to start the season assuming his health is up to par.
