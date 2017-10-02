Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Diagnosed with torn quadriceps
Bond was diagnosed with a torn quadriceps, Mike Wells of ESPN reports.
Bond, who left the game on the second play from scrimmage, is likely out for the remainder of the season. The Colts are now down to their third-string center, though Ryan Kelly (foot) seems to be nearing a return to action.
