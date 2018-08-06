Bond did not participate in Monday's practice as he'll need to clear through the league's concussion protocol, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

Bond avoided beginning training camp on the PUP list after a quad tear ended his 2017 campaign, but he's now dealing with a possible concussion after suffering a head injury in practice. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to be available for Thursday's preseason opener against Seattle.

