Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Out for remainder of Sunday's game
Bond injured his knee in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Colts and will not return.
Bond went down on the Colts' first offensive drive and required assistance from the training staff to leave the field. Adam Redmond will be asked to step in at center in an extremely difficult scenario, as Seattle's CenturyLink field is notoriously loud and difficult to communicate in.
