Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Placed on IR
Bond (quad) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Bond suffered a torn quad muscle in Sunday's game against the Colts and the injury will require surgery. With that, Bond's season is likely over and the Colts will be down to their third center until they can get Ryan Kelly (foot) back on the field.
