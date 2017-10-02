Play

Bond will need surgery to repair his torn quad muscle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bond left Sunday's game on the second play from scrimmage, and with surgery officially coming for the lineman, it's essentially confirmed that he will be out for the rest of the season. The Colts will be down to their third-string center until regular starter Ryan Kelly (foot) is ready to return to the field.

