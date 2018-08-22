Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Returns to practice
Bond (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Bond had been feeling concussion-like symptoms for two-plus weeks following a blow to the head. After passing through the league's concussion protocol, Bond was cleared to return to practice. Bond figures function as a depth lineman for the remainder of the preseason.
