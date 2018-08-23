Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Still in concussion protocol.
Bond is seeking to to be cleared through the league's concussion protocol, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Bond may have gotten back to the field too prematurely. The reserve lineman appears to be close to a full recovery, however, and should be back practicing in the coming days.
