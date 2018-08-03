Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Taking part in training camp
Bond (quadriceps) is taking part in Colts' training camp, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Bond was not expected to enter training camp on the PUP, and the center's participation team drills suggests that he is fully recovered from the quad tear that ended his 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Unlikely to begin training camp on PUP list•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Non-participant in spring workouts•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Placed on IR•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Quad tear requires surgery•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Diagnosed with torn quadriceps•
-
Colts' Deyshawn Bond: Out for remainder of Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...