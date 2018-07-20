General manager Chris Ballard said Bond (quadriceps) is unlikely to begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Dave Griffiths of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.

Bond is recovering from a season-ending quadriceps tear that landed him on injured reserve last October. However, Ballard has indicated that the offensive lineman is close to being ready to take the field. Bond is expected to assume a backup role behind starting center Ryan Kelly in the coming season.